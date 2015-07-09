REIT rate hike fallout fears may be overdone

July 9 (Reuters) - After a meteoric rise in 2014, shares in many real estate investment trusts (REITs) have crashed back to earth this year as the market braces for a U.S. interest rate hike, but the reversal in sentiment may have gone too far.

REIT shares peaked at the end of January, and have fallen 12.3 percent since on fears that the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate hike in years could hurt the sector. Rising rates increase the costs for REITs that have to borrow heavily for new investments. Furthermore, yield-hungry investors who buy REITs for their high dividends during times of low bond yields often abandon them once bond yields start to rise.

But not all REITs suffer equally when rates fall, and a broad selloff may be a “knee-jerk reaction,” said Jim Sullivan, managing director at Green Street Advisors, a Newport Beach, California research firm specializing in REITs.

“If interest rates are going up because economic growth is accelerating, then that’s good for commercial real estate,” he said.

Those REITs likely to withstand rising rates in a strong economic environment include self-storage REITs, which offer short-term leases to renters and thus can raise rents quickly, and residential REITs, which could benefit particularly when demand for housing is high but new construction remains muted, as has been the case this year.

On the other hand, healthcare REITs, which include senior housing and skilled nursing facilities, are particularly vulnerable to rate hikes as they offer extremely long leases, some running to 25 years, giving them less flexibility to raise rents as the economy expands, according to Michael Carroll, analyst at RBC Capital Markets in Cleveland, Ohio. As a result the FTSE NAREIT healthcare index is among the worst-performing REIT sectors with a 10.4 percent drop year-to-date.

The Vanguard REIT ETF, a broad representative of the sector, surged 29.6 percent in 2014 and kept gaining to hit a record close on Jan. 27. Since then it has since fallen 12.3 percent, for a year-to-date decline of 4.3 percent.

To be sure, some sector watchers believe it still has a way to go. The Vanguard ETF, currently yielding 3.4 percent, won’t compete with bonds until it falls another 15 percent, said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

That leaves it up to discriminating investors to slice and dice the broad market and find the spots that look brightest.

STORAGE REIT SHARES RISING

Storage REITs have benefited from strong demand from individuals and small businesses, which contribute 20 percent of the group’s sales, and remain a bright spot, says George Hoglund, analyst at Jefferies in New York. The FTSE NAREIT Self Storage Index has risen 7.3 percent in 2015.

People choosing smaller homes closer to city centers “still want to keep their golf gear or their ski gear and other stuff,” he said. He expects some storage companies to raise their 2015 earnings guidance and sees more growth in the subsector once second-quarter earnings are reported in upcoming weeks.

The trend toward apartment living has also helped residential REITs which are up 3.7 percent so far this year as construction has been slow enough to support rent increases, said Alex Goldfarb, analyst at Sandler O’ Neil.

Hotel REITs, which own hotel buildings and pay third-party operators like Marriott to manage them, have been surprising underperformers despite having the shortest average lease terms in the REIT sector at two and a half days, according to Green Street. It is forecasting 2015 average occupancy rates of over 74 percent for upscale hotels, the highest level in over ten years.

The hotel REITs should be among the strongest performers, said Jeffrey Donnelly of Wells Fargo Securities. But the FTSE NAREIT Lodging and Resort index has fallen 8.6 percent this year, without any obvious explanation as to why.

“The hotel REIT doesn’t fit the narrative,” said Green Street’s Sullivan. He sees retail REITs and office REITs, down 5 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively, as also oversold this year.

But the REIT selling spree could last until the Fed actually acts on rates, suggests Goldfarb.

“We want to get on with the interest rate hike. The anxiety is killing the group,” he said. (Reporting By Sinead Carew and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Linda Stern and Meredith Mazzilli)