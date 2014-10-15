Key U.S. short-term rate rises in bond market rally

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A key short-term U.S. interest rate rose to a two-month high on Wednesday, a glaring exception on a day when global bond yields fell broadly in one of the most volatile sessions in years because of a deteriorating outlook for the global economy.

In the $5 trillion U.S. repurchase agreement market, the overnight interest rate for banks and Wall Street firms to borrow and fund their trades and positions rose to 0.14 percent from 0.10 percent on Tuesday, according to data from ICAP.

The increase in the overnight repo rate stemmed from a spike in demand from banks and bond dealers to finance U.S. Treasuries securities, which flooded the repo market, analysts said.

Investors, speculators and other participants who had bet Treasury bond yields would rise and that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in mid-2015 scrambled out of those bets on Wednesday.

“Positioning against Treasuries was so one-sided. It’s a flushing out of them today,” said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.

The sizable reduction of these “short” bets began a week ago after the release of the minutes on the Sept. 16-17 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed’s policy-setting group.

The minutes raised concerns about the recent strengthening of the dollar and stagnant growth in Europe as risks to the U.S. recovery. Traders perceived the latest minutes that the Fed might not move away from its near zero-rate policy in mid-2015, a growing consensus timing on a Fed “lift-off” on rates up until last week.

Wednesday’s disappointing data on domestic retail sales and producer prices, together with weak economic figures from Europe and fears about spreading of the Ebola virus, intensified the exit from short bets on Treasuries.

Traders who had these short positions typically financed them by using Treasuries as collateral.

As the Treasuries rally intensified early Wednesday that pushed benchmark 10-year yields below 2 percent to their lowest in 16 months, traders who sought to close out their shorts bought Treasuries and repay their lenders with them, analysts said.

Some of those lenders including banks and Wall Street firms were left with many more U.S. government bonds they need to finance in the repo market until they are ready to resell them. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)