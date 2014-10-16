U.S. repo rate rises to highest since March

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A key short-term U.S. interest rate on Thursday reached nearly a seven-month high on demand to finance a flood of Treasuries that hit the open market following a massive stampede out of bearish bond bets the day before.

In the $5 trillion U.S. repurchase agreement market, the overnight interest rate for banks and Wall Street firms to borrow and fund their trades and positions rose as high as 0.27 percent before slipping to 0.20 percent in late trading. This compared with 0.15 percent late on Wednesday, according to data from ICAP.

The overnight repo rate was on track for its highest close since March 31.

The increase in the overnight repo rate was stoked by increased demand from banks and bond dealers to finance U.S. Treasuries that flooded the repo market on Wednesday when a dramatic rally in the U.S. bond market propelled benchmark yields to 16-month lows.

Investors, speculators and other participants who had bet Treasury bond yields would rise and that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in mid-2015 scrambled out of those bets, many of which were financed in the repo market.

Traders who had these short positions typically financed them by using Treasuries as collateral.

“The rally in rates washed out all of the crowded short trades,” said Tom Simons, money market strategist at Jefferies & Co in New York.

While demand in the repo market from investors who took short bets against Treasuries fell, some lenders including banks and Wall Street firms were left with many more U.S. government bonds than they need to finance in the repo market until they are ready to resell them, analysts and traders said.

The rise in the repo rate also was exacerbated by reduced supply of cash from money market funds and other investors to lend because they needed to pay for the Treasuries bills and bond supply they bought last week.

Meanwhile, the jump in repo rate caused a decline in demand for fixed-rate reverse repos at the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Fed awarded $115.56 billion in reverse repos on Thursday to 34 bidders, which included banks, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

Thursday’s award amount was the lowest since the $114.2 billion on Aug. 4. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)