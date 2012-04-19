S.Africa bonds, rand steady after recent gains

* Market pauses after strong mid-week rally

* Focus back on global trends, mainly Spanish auction

JOHANNESBURG, April 19 (Reuters) - The rand was a bit firmer against the dollar early on Thursday and government bonds were largely steady, with market focus firmly back on euro zone developments after a raft of positive local news buoyed assets earlier in the week.

The rand traded 0.2 percent firmer at 7.8295 by 0657 GMT compared with Wednesday’s close at 7.8452.

The yields on the benchmark three-year and 14-year bonds were each flat at 6.505 percent and 8.165 percent respectively.

Traders said the market was taking a breather after local assets rallied sharply on news that up to $9 billion of portfolio flows could enter the country if Citigroup’s includes local bonds in its World Government Bond Index.

The main focus on Thursday will be on the results of a bond auction in Spain - a crucial test of investors’ appetite for risk, which has been heavily battered in recent months by the prospect of debt defaults in some euro zone countries.

“(The) news flow has turned in favour of the rand recently (but) global factors could yet trip up the currency,” said Standard Bank strategist Nomvuyo Guma.

“Apart from the Spanish auction, today’s U.S. data is likely to dictate the market’s direction along with a slew of speakers, including the IMF’s Lagarde.” (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)