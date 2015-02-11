FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa rand extends losses to six-year low as confidence wilts
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa rand extends losses to six-year low as confidence wilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand tumbled well over one percent to its weakest level against the dollar since October 2008 on Wednesday as increasingly risk-averse investors pulled out of the currency.

At 1112 GMT the rand slipped 1.33 percent to 11.8350, with some analysts saying the currency was weaker because of on-going power outages and diminishing confidence in the government’s ability to spur growth.

“The chickens have come home to roost for our currency today,” said Ion de Vleeschauwer, a currency dealer at Bidvest Bank.

“It’s nervous markets out there, with international markets particularly anti-South Africa at the moment. Markets are nervous about Jacob Zuma’s (State of the Nation speech) and our continued woes on electricity,” he added.

Zuma is expected to address parliament in Cape Town on Thursday, where he will outline how his government plans to tackle South Africa’s worst electricity shortages since 2008 and economic growth persistently stuttering below the 2 percent mark. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.