FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's rand firms slightly, new SARB governor expected
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa's rand firms slightly, new SARB governor expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand firmed slightly against the dollar on Monday, finding some footing after a month-long slide that has taken it close to its weakest level in six years against the greenback.

In the absence of major domestic economic data, all eyes will be on President Jacob Zuma, who is expected to announce a successor to Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus at an 0800 GMT news conference.

Marcus steps down in November at the end of her five-year term. Most analysts are tipping deputy governors Lesetja Kganyago or Daniel Mminele to slide into her shoes.

The rand inched up 0.16 percent in early trade to 11.3125 per dollar by 0609 GMT, after tumbling close to 2 percent on Friday to an 8-month low of 11.3800 in the wake of positive U.S. jobs data.

The data showed unemployment was at its lowest level in six years, evidence of an on-going recovery in the world largest economy, suggesting the U.S. central bank would almost certainly hike interest rates by mid-2015.

South African government bonds were flat in morning trade, with yields on the paper due in 2026 unmoved at 8.365 percent .

The rand is expected to remain under pressure after South Africa’s energy regulator granted struggling power utility Eskom permission to raise prices by 12.7 percent for the 2015-16 financial year.

The increase is almost double inflation, which remains outside the central bank’s target of 3-6 percent. (Reporting By Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.