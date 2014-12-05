UPDATE 1-Power cuts send South Africa's rand to near 2014 low

(Updates with rand hitting weakest since January)

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The rand tumbled to its lowest in nearly 11 months against the dollar on Friday as electricity supply cuts and strong U.S. payrolls data renewed pressure on the South African currency.

The rand fell to a session low after the state power utility imposed the biggest power cuts in nine months as it takes emergency measures to avoid a collapse of the electricity grid.

A surging dollar added to the pain after stronger-than-expected jobs data from the United States.

The currency touched 11.3850 to the dollar, its weakest since late January, when it hit 11.390 -- its weakest level this year. It was the biggest loser among a basket of emerging market currencies trading against the dollar and tracked by Reuters.

“There’s not much going for the rand at the moment,” Rand Merchant Bank currency trader, Ian Martin, said. “The rand is under pressure and I would imagine it’s going to remain so for the rest of the year.”

Yields on government bonds rose to more than one-week highs as they tracked the weaker currency. The yield on the benchmark 2026 bond climbed 4.5 basis points to 7.77 percent.

South Africa is releasing third quarter current account data on Monday, which is likely to add to market volatility and encourage rand bears.