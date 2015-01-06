FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's rand, bonds firmer as eurozone woes ease pressure
January 6, 2015

South Africa's rand, bonds firmer as eurozone woes ease pressure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The rand halted its recent slide against the U.S. dollar and bonds traded close to fresh one-month highs as the likelihood of deeper stimulus measures by the European Central Bank boosted the local currency.

The rand firmed 0.31 percent by 0634 GMT to 11.6725 per dollar, reversing losses of the previous session that saw it sink to 11.7085 overnight.

The benchmark government bond due in 2026 continued a recent strong run, with the yield shedding 10 basis points in early trade to 7.835 percent, its lowest since Dec. 10.

Analysts said bonds benefited from a sharp selloff in local equities as investors repositioned some of their debt.

Chances of further policy easing by the ECB increased after Germany’s December inflation slowed to its lowest in five years, pushing the euro lower and temporarily easing pressure on some riskier emerging market assets.

In local data, HSBC publishes its December survey of business activity at 0715 GMT. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
