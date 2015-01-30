S.Africa's rand firmer after central bank holds lending rate

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The rand gained against the dollar on Friday following a decision by the South African Reserve Bank to leave interest rates unchanged, indicating that any possible cuts would depend on further falls in consumer inflation.

The local currency traded between ranges, slipping toward seven-day lows early in the session before gaining after the central bank’s monetary policy committee said the bar for further accommodation remained high.

By 0620 GMT the rand had firmed 0.21 percent to 11.5300 per dollar, holding steady with the resistance level below 11.5000 in sight despite dollar momentum after U.S. unemployment claims dropped to near 15-year lows.

“The position of the SARB can be considered as prudent as one could have hoped for in the face of mounting global pressure to ease monetary policy,” economists at research house ETM Analytics said in a note.

Government bonds remained firm, with the yield on the highly-traded paper due in 2026 dropping 2 basis points to 7.04 percent, extending a 20-month low.

A slew of domestic data releases in upcoming days looks set to stoke rand volatility and temper liquidity, with traders expecting December trade figures due on Friday at 1200 GMT to pressure the rand should the data reveal a widened deficit. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)