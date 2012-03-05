South African Markets - Factors to watch on March 5

JOHANNESBURG, March 5 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

COMPANIES

The following companies are trading ex-dividend on Monday:

* AngloGold Ashanti

* Gold Fields

* Harmony

* Impala Platinum

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

Stocks closed flat on Thursday as commodity shares, particularly the gold producers, pulled the market lower after an overnight fall in the spot price and the strengthening of the rand currency.

The rand fell over one percent against the dollar on Friday, pulling further back from 2012 highs hit earlier in the week as the dollar gained against a basket of emerging market currencies.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares eased on Monday as investors turned cautious about riding further on liquidity-driven optimism without seeing more evidence of firmer global growth.

The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan fell 0.9 percent and Japan’s Nikkei stock average eased 0.3 percent.

WALL STREET

The S&P and Nasdaq notched their eighth week of gains out of the last nine, but momentum ran out on Friday as stocks ended the day lower in a thinly traded session.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.73 points, or 0.02 percent, to 12,977.57 at the close. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index slipped 4.46 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,369.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 12.78 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 2,976.19.

GOLD

Prices hovered largely unchanged around $1,710 an ounce on Monday after suffering their biggest weekly loss in more than two months, supported by resilient demand for bullion while the strong U.S. dollar put off some investors.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS REPORT

- KT, Telkom deal to be reviewed

- Shale gas in Karoo ‘can fuel growth’

BUSINESS DAY

- African bourses need to prepare for IPO wave

- SA hotel industry finally seeing some recovery (Compiled by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)