South African Markets - Factors to watch on May 9

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Power utility Eskom auctions 250 million rand of its EL28 inflation-linked bond due in 2028. 0900 GMT

COMPANIES

Harmony Gold Q3 Earnings. Reuters poll sees its headline earnings per share falling sharply to 75.7 cents from 242 cents in the previous quarter on lower output.

Gold companies in general will be in focus with bullion’s spot price at 4-month lows.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks lost ground for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, falling more than 1 percent, with platinum miners such as Anglo American Platinum the hardest hit as the euro zone’s debt crisis continued to cloud markets.

South Africa’s rand hit its worst level in three-weeks on Tuesday, declining with investors’ appetite to take up risk while Europe looks politically unstable. Soft domestic jobs numbers added to the beating as they pointed to an uncertain economic recovery.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Shares, gold and oil fell and the euro remained pressured on Wednesday as Greece struggled to form a government two days after an election, heightening the risk that a hard-won bailout deal could be scrapped.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after political developments in Greece fanned concerns about Europe’s fiscal health, but a late rally helped indexes cut losses to close well above lows.

GOLD

Gold dropped to a four-month low on Wednesday, pressured by a weaker euro as investors fretted about the political upheavals in Greece that threaten to sink the country into chaos and endanger the euro zone’s efforts to end the debt crisis.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Sasol is in the sights of the Competition Commission again, this time for “excessive pricing” of polymers, the key input in plastic products. Sasol said it disputed the commission’s claims and would contest them.

BUSINESS REPORT

- Unemployment rate returns above 25 percent. (Compiled by Ed Stoddard)