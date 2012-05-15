South African Markets - Factors to watch on May 15

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Finance Minister briefs media after Treasury workshop on retirement funds and savings in South Africa. 1000 GMT

COMPANIES

Stefanutti Stocks posted 20 percent drop in full-year headline earnings per share.

Coronation Fund Managers reported a 6 percent rise in first-half headline earnings per share.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks sank on Monday, snapping two days of gains, as Europe’s debt imbroglio, a slumping gold price and bad results smacked investor confidence, with Gold Fields leading blue chips lower.

The South African rand fell 1.4 percent to a fresh four-month low against the dollar on Monday on heavy selling triggered by fears that Greece might exit the euro, while the yield on the 14-year benchmark bond shot up ahead of auctions this week.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Shares and commodities fell again on Tuesday as investors sought refuge from the political turmoil fuelling fears of Greece’s exit from the euro and threatening to undo progress made so far to solve Europe’s debt crisis.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors dealt with the one-two punch of worsening political upheaval in the euro zone and the possibility that China’s economy may be softening more than previously thought.

GOLD

Gold dropped to its lowest since late December as the euro sank against the U.S. dollar on worries that a worsening debt crisis in Greece could spill over into its neighbours and threaten the existence of the single currency.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Study warns of 900 billion rand ($110.04 billion)liquidity gap at South African banks

- Growth in Africa runs risk of “too many being left behind”

BUSINESS REPORT

- Astral Foods calls for more chicken import duties ($1 = 8.1787 South African rand) (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)