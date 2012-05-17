South African Markets - Factors to watch on May 17

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

COMPANIES

Investec posted a 25.9 percent decline in full-year earnings due to bad loans hitting its Australian unit and a weak performance by its investment banking arm.

Gold Fields, the world’s fourth-largest gold producer, reported an 18 percent fall in quarterly earnings on Thursday, albeit above expectations, as output and the bullion price in South African rand both fell.

Tsogo Sun reported a 12 percent in full year profit as low interest rates and higher wages boost demand for leisure spending.

Pretoria Portland Cement reported an 8 percent rise in half-year headline EPS helped by cost cuts and prices increases.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks rose for the first day in three sessions on Wednesday, gaining 1 percent as luxury goods maker Richemont surged after beating expectations with its full-year profit.

South Africa’s rand plumbed five month lows against the dollar on heightened global risk aversion on Wednesday before staging a recovery in late afternoon trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares recovered some ground on Thursday from the previous day’s sell-off, but investors found little reason to chase risk amid deepening turmoil in Greece and fears of contagion to other stressed euro zone economies.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks closed lower in a choppy session on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 logging its fourth straight decline as investors worried about Greece’s future as a member of the euro zone.

GOLD

Gold rose half a percent on Thursday as bargain hunters resurfaced after prices tumbled to another 4-1/2 month low in the previous session and the euro rebounded, but gains could be limited by fears of a deepening debt crisis in Greece.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

