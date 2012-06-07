South African Markets - Factors to watch on June 7

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- The South African Reserve Bank releases foreign exchange reserves data for May. 0600 GMT

- May Reuters Econometer survey. 0930 GMT

- South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry releases May business confidence index. 0930 GMT

- Statistics South Africa releases April manufacturing production data. 1100 GMT

- Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus speaks at National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) congress. 1730 GMT

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks closed firmer on Wednesday as battle-beaten platinum mining stocks regained some lustre and investors took cheer from an upbeat mood on global markets.

South Africa’s rand rallied 1.5 percent against the dollar on Wednesday as investors welcomed European efforts to pull Spain out of its debt crunch, but continued worries about euro zone debt problems should cap any further significant gains.

Government bonds followed suit, with strong demand seen particularly on the longer end of the curve, narrowing the yield spread on the three and 14-year benchmarks from recent highs.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares hit one-week highs on Thursday, and commodity prices and the euro firmed, on signs that Europe was dealing urgently with Spain’s banking crisis and that the United States could embark on fresh monetary stimulus.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, giving the S&P 500 its best day since December, as talk of a rescue of Spain’s troubled banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound from recent selling.

GOLD

Gold inched up on Thursday and hovered near one-month highs, with investors hoping the U.S. central bank will take action to stimulate the world’s biggest economy and shield it from the fallout of the euro zone debt crisis.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Absa stakes 10 bln rand on Edcon store card debt

BUSINESS REPORT

- Edcon sells its cards to Absa

- Manuel shoots down arguments for higher wages as short-termism (Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda)