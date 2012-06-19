South African Markets - Factors to watch on June 19

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African shares rose more than 1.4 percent on Monday to hit a six-week high, led by manganese miner Assore and boosted by a weekend victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections. For details, double click

South African government bond yields rose on Monday ahead of a weekly auction on concerns about the additional supply, while the rand reversed earlier gains as global risk appetite stayed weak due to doubts over the outlook for the euro zone.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares edged down on Tuesday as rising Spanish bond yields stoked fears its tottering banking system is dragging Madrid deeper into crisis, snuffing out a relief rally that followed a win for mainstream parties in Greece’s weekend election.

WALL STREET

The Nasdaq advanced on Monday, propelled by a rally in Apple and other big-cap tech stocks, but fears Europe’s debt crisis is in danger of worsening limited broader gains.

GOLD

Gold rose for an eighth consecutive session on Tuesday, the longest winning streak since July last year, after a weekend victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections failed to shake off worries about a worsening debt crisis in Europe.

EMERGING MARKETS

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- State plan to halt teenage liquor sales to hit sector

- Telkom’s future on line with ANC set to debate delisting, renationalising

BUSINESS REPORT

- Policy vacuum knocks exports

- Union fight for rehiring of axed Gold One miners (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)