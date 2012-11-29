South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 29

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

COMPANIES

- South Africa’s Bidvest Group has offered to buy the remaining 72 percent stake in Amalgamated Appliance Holdings it does not already own, in a $61 million cash deal.

- Transaction Capital reported a 17.1 percent rise in full-year normalised headline earnings per share.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ended down on Wednesday after worries about the U.S. economy and concerns over Greece’s new debt deal hit the resource-heavy bourse and dragged gold companies such as Harmony Gold sharply lower.

South African government bonds weakened on Wednesday and yields crept higher after Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus sounded a hawkish note on inflation, denting interest rate cut hopes.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares hit a three-week high and commodities rose on Thursday as sentiment improved after a senior U.S. lawmaker said he was “optimistic” on reaching a budget deal before the end of the year to avoid a fiscal crisis.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday after comments from House Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, on a possible compromise to avoid the “fiscal cliff” turned the market around.

GOLD

Gold ticked higher on Thursday, after suffering its biggest daily decline in nearly four weeks in the previous session, as the looming deadline for averting a U.S. fiscal crisis kept investors on their toes.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- COSATU threatens to haul down gantries to protest against government road tolling

- ANC facing last-minute list dash for Mangaung

BUSINESS REPORT

- Marcus preaches caution to Numsa (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)