South African Markets - Factors to watch on April 8

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.
- South African Reserve Bank releases foreign exchange reserves data for March. 0600 GMT
- Sasol, AECI, Afgri, Exxaro
, AdvTech, Bell Equipment, CashBuild, Metair and Metrofile are trading ex-dividend, or without a right to their latest dividend.
South African stocks fell for the third straight day on Friday, wiping out all their gains this year and registering their steepest weekly decline in nearly two years as Africa’s biggest bourse tracked retreats in major overseas markets.
South Africa’s government bonds strengthened on Friday, pushing yields down, helped by investors seeking higher returns as major central banks look to maintain loose policies.
The yen tumbled and Japanese stocks soared on Monday as the Bank of Japan lost no time embarking on its ambitious stimulus drive, but U.S. weak jobs data and regional risks such as the bird flu and North Korea weighed on other assets.
U.S. stocks ended their worst week this year with losses on Friday after a weaker-than-expected jobs report undermined confidence in the economy and first-quarter earnings growth.
Gold edged lower on Monday after rising by the most since November in the previous session on poor U.S. jobs data, with funds expected to continue cutting bullion holdings for better investment yields elsewhere.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
- Something must give, says Eskom on viability
- Bidvest to pull out all stops for Adcock
- Analysts warn of growing mine risk
- Questions hang over 2.9 billion rand Evraz deal (Compiled by Agnieszka Flak)