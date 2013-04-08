South African Markets - Factors to watch on April 8

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

REUTERS AFRICA INVESTMENT SUMMIT

For news from the summit, click on

here

For analysis on Africa and democracy:

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- South African Reserve Bank releases foreign exchange reserves data for March. 0600 GMT

COMPANIES

- Sasol, AECI, Afgri, Exxaro

, AdvTech, Bell Equipment, CashBuild, Metair and Metrofile are trading ex-dividend, or without a right to their latest dividend.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks fell for the third straight day on Friday, wiping out all their gains this year and registering their steepest weekly decline in nearly two years as Africa’s biggest bourse tracked retreats in major overseas markets.

South Africa’s government bonds strengthened on Friday, pushing yields down, helped by investors seeking higher returns as major central banks look to maintain loose policies.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The yen tumbled and Japanese stocks soared on Monday as the Bank of Japan lost no time embarking on its ambitious stimulus drive, but U.S. weak jobs data and regional risks such as the bird flu and North Korea weighed on other assets.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks ended their worst week this year with losses on Friday after a weaker-than-expected jobs report undermined confidence in the economy and first-quarter earnings growth.

GOLD

Gold edged lower on Monday after rising by the most since November in the previous session on poor U.S. jobs data, with funds expected to continue cutting bullion holdings for better investment yields elsewhere.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Something must give, says Eskom on viability

- Bidvest to pull out all stops for Adcock

BUSINESS REPORT

- Analysts warn of growing mine risk

- Questions hang over 2.9 billion rand Evraz deal (Compiled by Agnieszka Flak)