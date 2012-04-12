FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African Markets - Factors to watch on April 12
April 12, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 5 years ago

South African Markets - Factors to watch on April 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Statistics South Africa releases February manufacturing production output. 1100 GMT

COMPANIES

IMPALA PLATINUM - South Africa’s Impala Platinum, the world’s second-largest producer of the precious metal, confirmed on Wednesday that it had been charged with culpable homicide following a fatality at one of its mines five years ago.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ended slightly up on Wednesday in a volatile session were mining stocks including gold producers and ferrochrome firm Merafe helped push the market higher.

South Africa’s rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, holding around the 8 rand level after testing 2-1/2 month lows earlier in the session during a softer trend for the currency caused by a bleak global growth outlook.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares eked out small gains and the euro steadied on Thursday, reflecting investor caution over sovereign funding for troubled euro zone economies Spain and Italy, despite their declining yields that helped global equities rebound overnight.

WALL STREET

An encouraging start to earnings season helped U.S. stocks rebound on Wednesday from five days of losses that pushed the S&P 500 below a key technical level .

GOLD

Gold hovered near $1,660 an ounce on Thursday, supported by a steady euro on easing fears about the euro zone debt crisis, though investors remained cautious on the outlook for peripheral economies and were awaiting more clues on global growth.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- South African richer since 1994 - with more to come

- Gold miners “must hedge” amid fears over price

BUSINESS REPORT

- Engineers stand idle because of lack of projects

Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng

