FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African Markets - Factors to watch on April 13
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 13, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 5 years ago

South African Markets - Factors to watch on April 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Treasury Director-General Lungisa Fuzile speaks at Reuters Economist of the Year event. 0600 GMT

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

Share prices of South African companies such as Assore closed firmer after thin sideways trading for much of Thursday and investors’ eyes trained on U.S. and European markets for direction.

South Africa’s rand rallied as much as 1.5 percent against the dollar on Thursday, in line with other high-yield currencies, on expectations of further quantitative easing for the U.S. unit.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares pared early gains on Friday after China’s first-quarter growth was slower than expected, clouding the outlook for demand, but a better-than-expected outcome for Italy’s sovereign debt sale helped investors retain some risk appetite.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks scored a second day of solid gains on Thursday, led by materials and energy stocks, as investors set aside weak figures on the domestic labor market.

GOLD

Gold edged lower on Friday after weaker-than-expected first-quarter growth data from China prompted a modest rise in the dollar, but the losses were capped as the slower growth fuelled the prospects for further monetary easing.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Gigaba tells business to invest in South Africa’s future

- Biotech firm allowed to list offshore

THE STAR

- Corruption charges haut Zuma

BUSINESS REPORT

- South African consumers spend less on each transaction as possible slowdown looms

Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.