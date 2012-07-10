South African Markets - Factors to watch on July 10

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
- Treasury to auction 2.1 billion rand in total of the 2018, 2031 and 2023 government bonds. 0900 GMT
- ADCOCK INGRAM, South Africa’s No.2 drugs maker, has agreed to pay $86 million for Indian medicines business Cosme Farma, it said on Tuesday, bulking up its presence in the high-growth $16 billion market.
South African stocks slipped nearly 1 percent on Monday as Exxaro Resources and other miners extended losses after a profit warning from Kumba Iron Ore and as weak Asian economic data renewed concerns of a global slowdown.
The rand extended losses on Monday to its weakest level so far this month, pulled down by a bleak outlook for global growth and dragging bond yields up from recent lows.
Asian shares fell on Tuesday after Chinese import growth slowed sharply in June, underscoring weakness in domestic demand in the world’s second-largest economy and adding to concerns about deteriorating global economic conditions.
U.S. stocks slipped in light trading on Monday, weighed down by weak economic data from Asia and signs of economic trouble in Europe, underscored by higher Spanish and Italian bond yields.
Gold prices edged down on Tuesday, pressured by a higher dollar as investors nervous about global economic growth piled into the greenback for safety.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
- Discovery members urge probe into fees
- Consortium buys Waco International
- Resource nationalism is still top risk (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)