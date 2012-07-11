South African Markets - Factors to watch on July 11

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry releases June business confidence index. 0930 GMT.

- State power utility Eskom auctions 250 million rand of its ES33 bond due in 2033. 0900 GMT

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday, led by gold producer Gold Fields and supermarket chain Shoprite after better-than-expected data from Britain boosted markets and outshined news of a slowdown in China.

Yields on South Africa’s benchmark bonds fell to a record low on Tuesday as offshore inflows continued to pour into the debt market, helping the rand firm slightly.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Wednesday on worries that the global economic slowdown will erode corporate earnings, with the market unconvinced the euro zone can decisively bring down struggling member states’ borrowing costs even after yields pulled back.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Tuesday as more pessimism from U.S. companies compounded worries the sluggish world economy is taking a toll on U.S. profit growth.

GOLD

Spot gold firmed on Wednesday, after posting its biggest one-day decline since late June as a meeting of euro zone finance ministers disappointed some investors looking for more progress on resolving the region’s debt crisis.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Zuma push for state to pay fails to save Sanyati Holdings

- Issuances on track to hit 30 billion rand by year-end

BUSINESS REPORT

- Department probes MTN Group bribe claim

The STAR

- Malema backers cause chaos (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)