South African Markets - Factors to watch on July 11

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
- South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry releases June business confidence index. 0930 GMT.
- State power utility Eskom auctions 250 million rand of its ES33 bond due in 2033. 0900 GMT
South African stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday, led by gold producer Gold Fields and supermarket chain Shoprite after better-than-expected data from Britain boosted markets and outshined news of a slowdown in China.
Yields on South Africa’s benchmark bonds fell to a record low on Tuesday as offshore inflows continued to pour into the debt market, helping the rand firm slightly.
Asian shares fell on Wednesday on worries that the global economic slowdown will erode corporate earnings, with the market unconvinced the euro zone can decisively bring down struggling member states’ borrowing costs even after yields pulled back.
U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Tuesday as more pessimism from U.S. companies compounded worries the sluggish world economy is taking a toll on U.S. profit growth.
Spot gold firmed on Wednesday, after posting its biggest one-day decline since late June as a meeting of euro zone finance ministers disappointed some investors looking for more progress on resolving the region’s debt crisis.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
- Zuma push for state to pay fails to save Sanyati Holdings
- Issuances on track to hit 30 billion rand by year-end
- Department probes MTN Group bribe claim
- Malema backers cause chaos (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)