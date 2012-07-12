South African Markets - Factors to watch on July 12

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan speaks at South African Institute of Professional Accountants event. 0600 GMT.

- Statistics South Africa releases manufacturing production data for May. 1100 GMT

COMPANIES

South African cement maker Pretoria Portland Cement is to sell a 6.5 percent stake to its staff and black investors in a deal worth about $133.4 million, to meet the country’s affirmative action rules.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks slipped nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, as investors continued to hit Exxaro Resources and other miners over worries that slowing commodities demand would erase profits.

South African government bond yields hit record lows on Wednesday on strong foreign demand ahead of the country’s inclusion in Citi’s World Government Bond Index on Oct. 1, while the rand weakened a touch on the day.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slid on Thursday as a surprise rate cut from South Korea and an unexpected drop in Australian employment deepened worries about global economic growth, further sapping appetite already hit by a lack of clear clues on possible U.S. stimulus.

WALL STREET

The Dow and the Nasdaq lost ground on Wednesday as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting showed policymakers are open to the idea of more economic stimulus, but that conditions might need to worsen first.

GOLD

Gold edged lower on Thursday, dropping for a fourth session out of six, as investors remained cautious on indications the Federal Reserve was unlikely to launch more monetary stimulus until U.S. economic conditions weakened further.

EMERGING MARKETS

