South African Markets - Factors to watch on July 23

By Tiisetso Motsoeneng The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

MTN - The chief financial officer of South Africa’s MTN Group has resigned with immediate effect, the mobile operator said on Monday, due to an investigation into allegations against him.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ended higher on Monday lifted by bullion producers such as AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J and Harmony Gold HARJ.J, which surged on gains by the precious metal.

South Africa’s rand gained over one percent against the dollar in afternoon trade on Monday, buoyed by upbeat global sentiment on risk.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose to six-week highs on Tuesday, led by a rally in Chinese shares, while gold took a breather after its biggest one-day gain in more than a year.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 notched a third consecutive record closing high on Monday and major indexes rose, though disappointing McDonald’s earnings kept the Dow from making significant gains.

GOLD

Gold rose for a fourth straight day on Tuesday, hovering near a one-month high hit in the previous session, boosted by a weaker dollar and strong buying from China.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- ANC plans state move to lift growth rate

- Anglo American Platinum leaks cash amid rising costs

BUSINESS REPORT

- Italian builder Impregilo sued for 77 million rand ($7.85 million) by lobbyist ($1 = 9.8135 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)