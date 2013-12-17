South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 17

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- South Africa sells 2.35 billion rand between 2023 , 2026 and 2031 bonds at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

- South Africa’s state pension fund on Sunday rejected a sweetened offer for drugmaker Adcock Ingram, likely derailing a $1.2 billion bid by Chile’s CFR Pharmaceuticals to enter fast-growing Africa.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

- South African financial markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday.

- South African stocks edged down on Friday, falling for the fourth straight trading day as concern intensified the U.S. Federal Reserve could start scaling back its stimulus as early as next week.

- South Africa’s rand gained nearly 1 percent against the dollar on Friday, tracking a global rally in emerging market currencies and buoyed by some fairly positive domestic data this week.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares pushed higher on Tuesday on the back of rising U.S. manufacturing output and a jump in euro zone business activity, ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision later this week.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks rose on Monday after closing Friday their worst week since August as upbeat economic data from the United States and Europe boosted optimism ahead of a key Federal Reserve decision later in the week.

GOLD

Gold inched up for a third session on Tuesday supported by a short-covering rally, even as investors remained on edge ahead of a policy decision from the Federal Reserve on its bullion-friendly stimulus measures.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- ANC gets it right after tough week for Zuma

- PIC throws spanner in works of CFR’s bid for Adcock

BUSINESS REPORT

- Hostilities over CFR’s offer for Adcock Ingram intensify (Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)