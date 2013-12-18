South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 18

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

- South African Reserve Bank releases business cycle indicator at 0700 GMT

- Chile’s CFR Pharmaceuticals accused South Africa’s state pension fund of protectionism for opposing its $1.2 billion bid for drugmaker Adcock Ingram, a sensitive charge in a country keen to attract capital but wary of foreign takeovers.

- South African stocks booked a 1.6 percent gain on Tuesday in their first day of trading after a long weekend, led by Kumba Iron Ore after the mining firm gave an upbeat guidance for its full-year results.

- The rand weakened against the dollar on Tuesday as investors trimmed risk due to uncertainty about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s scaling back of its monetary stimulus.

Asian shares tiptoed higher on Wednesday as investors waited to hear when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin unwinding its stimulus campaign, a major driver for global risk assets in recent years.

U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets before the results of a Federal Reserve meeting that could give some clarity as to when the central bank will begin trimming its stimulus.

Gold edged higher on Wednesday after the previous day’s slide, ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve decision on when to begin rolling back its massive monetary stimulus.

- Numsa digs in against Zuma over Nkandla

- High noon at Adcock as investors gather over CFR bid

- Vodacom set for fibre spree

- Tourist arrivals set first-half record (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman)