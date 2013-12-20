South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 20

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

- There are no scheduled economic events.

COMPANIES

- South Africa’s top financial daily weighed in on the acrimonious battle between the state pension fund and Chile’s CFR Pharmaceuticals on Thursday, accusing the asset manager of “hostility to foreign investment”.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

- South African stocks ended higher on Thursday in line with major global markets after a modest stimulus cut by the U.S. central bank, but faltering commodity prices hit mining shares.

- South Africa’s rand fell over 1 percent on Thursday against a dollar bolstered by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to start paring back its bond-buying in January.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Chinese stocks stumbled on Friday on concerns over a cash crunch, while Asian shares crept higher, with investors reassessing the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook after its decision this week to start tapering stimulus.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks finished mostly flat on Thursday as investors paused after a rally in the previous session, though the Dow closed at its second record high in a row.

GOLD

Gold languished at a six-month low on Friday and was on the edge of tipping over to a 3-1/2 year trough after the Federal Reserve’s move to curb its bond-buying stimulus prompted a huge sell-off.

EMERGING MARKETS

BUSINESS DAY

- Numsa and Cosatu dare each other to sever ties

- Kumba, Anglo join with Ferrex to explore Gabon iron-ore deposit

BUSINESS REPORT

- Eskom in talks over Kriel emission limits