South African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 13

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

ADCOCK INGRAM

Shareholders of Chile’s CFR Pharmaceuticals on Friday approved a sweetened takeover bid for drugmaker Adcock Ingram in an attempt to woo the South African company’s top shareholder.

POLITICS

President Jacob Zuma announced a crackdown on corruption on Saturday, presenting his ruling ANC’s manifesto for elections this year that will give the party its toughest political test since the end of apartheid.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The rand ended the week firmer against the dollar, pulling away from recent five-year lows after poor U.S. jobs numbers reduced the risk of a sharp scaling back of U.S. monetary stimulus.

Stocks were little changed on Friday as gains in investor favourites such as Richemont CFRJ.J and Mondi Ltd outweighed losses by platinum producers.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and currencies were mostly firmer on Monday in the wake of surprisingly weak U.S. jobs numbers that added to the case for the Federal Reserve to keep rates low for longer.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended modestly higher on Friday, led by gains in defensive names after a weaker-than-expected payrolls report raised new questions about both the strength of the economy and the aggressiveness of Federal Reserve stimulus.

GOLD

Gold extended gains to a third session on Monday to hit its highest in a month after a surprisingly weak U.S. jobs report stoked expectations that the Federal Reserve could temper the pace of its stimulus wind-down.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- ANC takes a step back to appease labour allies

- Telkom chief seeks to calm fears after saying up to 1,000 managers face axe

BUSINESS REPORT

- Dissent rocks AMCU’s rank and file (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)