South African Markets - Factors to watch on April 24

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

CORPORATE EVENTS

MTN Group Quarterly update

Sibanye Gold Operating updating

Clicks H1 results

Kumba Q1 output and sales update

ECONOMIC EVENTS

The South Africa Reserve Bank publishes its Financial Stability Review. 0800 GMT

Statistics South Africa releases March PPI data. 0930 GMT

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African shares ended mixed on Wednesday after earlier reaching record highs despite an hour-long technical glitch at the start of trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

South Africa’s rand extended losses against the dollar on Wednesday, keeping in step with its emerging market peers even as local inflation data suggested the central bank may hike interest rates next month.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Shares in tech heavyweights Apple and Facebook held hefty after-hours gains on Thursday as their results handily outpaced Wall Street expectations, though Asian markets managed only a mumbled cheer on the news.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks dipped on Wednesday to snap a six-session winning streak as gains in Boeing and Gilead were offset by slides in AT&T and the wider biotech sector.

GOLD

Gold edged up on Thursday but held near a more than two-month low with a rally in equities dimming its appeal as an alternative investment, while demand from jewellers was also muted as they waited for prices to drop further.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Eskom in ‘dire need’ of 50 billion rand state lifeline

- Higher inflation heightens prospects of another interest rate hike this year

BUSINESS REPORT

- Private labels stock up on shelf space

- JSE starts one hour late after database problem (Reporting by David Dolan)