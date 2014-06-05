FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African Markets - Factors to watch on June 4
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 5, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

South African Markets - Factors to watch on June 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry releases May business confidence index. 0930 GMT

CORPORATE EVENTS

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

- Mpact holds an AGM

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African shares barely closed in the black on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the latest round of negotiations to end the country’s longest-running platinum sector strike.

South Africa’s rand fell to fresh 10-week lows against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, kept on the back foot by investor worries about the state of the economy and the threat of mine strikes spreading to other sectors.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets grudgingly gave ground on Thursday while the euro flatlined at $1.3600, hostage to great expectations that the European Central Bank will finally end months of dithering by easing policy further.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday with the S&P 500 ending at a new record as investors brushed off weaker-than-expected labor market data and focused on an acceleration in services-sector growth.

GOLD

Gold was little changed near a four-month low on Thursday but faced a risk of more losses if the European Central Bank (ECB) meets expectations to cut rates, a move that could strengthen the dollar and hurt bullion.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- SAA looks at Togo airline to expand in West Africa

- Amcu rejects new wage offer

BUSINESS REPORT

- Eskom bosses forfeit bonuses (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.