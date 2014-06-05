South African Markets - Factors to watch on June 4

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry releases May business confidence index. 0930 GMT

CORPORATE EVENTS

- Mpact holds an AGM

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African shares barely closed in the black on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the latest round of negotiations to end the country’s longest-running platinum sector strike.

South Africa’s rand fell to fresh 10-week lows against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, kept on the back foot by investor worries about the state of the economy and the threat of mine strikes spreading to other sectors.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets grudgingly gave ground on Thursday while the euro flatlined at $1.3600, hostage to great expectations that the European Central Bank will finally end months of dithering by easing policy further.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday with the S&P 500 ending at a new record as investors brushed off weaker-than-expected labor market data and focused on an acceleration in services-sector growth.

GOLD

Gold was little changed near a four-month low on Thursday but faced a risk of more losses if the European Central Bank (ECB) meets expectations to cut rates, a move that could strengthen the dollar and hurt bullion.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- SAA looks at Togo airline to expand in West Africa

- Amcu rejects new wage offer

BUSINESS REPORT

- Eskom bosses forfeit bonuses (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala)