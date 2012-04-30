S.African rand retreats from 4-week high, bonds flat

* Rand pulls back as euro zone gloom hits sentiment

* Bonds flat in lacklustre trader, players still away

JOHANNESBURG, April 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand hit a near 4-week high against the dollar on Monday but later relinquished the gains to end slightly down in quiet trade after local data pointed to a hefty deficit on the trade account during the fist quarter of the year.

Most local players were still out of the foreign currency and debt markets after Friday’s Freedom Day holiday and ahead of another holiday on Tuesday. South African financial markets will only be back in full on Wednesday.

The rand firmed to 7.7190 earlier in Monday’s session, its strongest level since April 3, but retreated to 7.7592 by 1536 GMT, down 0.24 percent from its previous close at 7.7401.

It was at 7.7310 just before data from the South African Revenue Service showed the trade deficit was at 5.5 billion rand in March after a 7.5 billion rand shortfall in February.

The numbers point to a wider current account for the first quarter, traditionally an Achilles’ heel for the rand.

On Monday the currency also took its cue from the euro, which was on track for its worst month since December as data pointed to further economic gloom for euro zone countries. The rand tends to closely follow the euro given strong trading ties between South Africa and that region.

“Until the last bounce in euro/dollar the rand had been tracking the pair, with little direction in the morning session,” said Christopher Shiells, emerging markets analyst at Informa Global Markets.

“Weak German retail sales and weak U.S. data are the main reasons for (the rand‘s) losses.”

The debt market had a lacklustre session, with the yield for the benchmark three-year bond dipping one basis point to 6.465 percent while that for the 14-year paper closed unchanged at 8.18 percent.

“Very little was going on in the market today, most of the guys are still away on holiday and will only be back on Wednesday, and we’ll take it from there,” a Johannesburg bond trader said. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by Ron Askew)