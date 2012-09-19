S.African rand under pressure after mine wage deal

* Rand reverses gains on mine jitters

* Marikana victory seen as catalyst to more strikes

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The rand reversed gains against the dollar on Wednesday after a wage settlement that ended a deadly strike at Lonmin’s Marikana mine prompted other workers in the platinum belt to demand similar deals.

Trading will likely be thin ahead of a Reserve Bank rate decision on Thursday where dismal current account numbers released last week could weigh on the central bank’s outlook for Africa’s largest economy.

In a poll by Reuters, 25 of 28 economists said they expected rates to be left unchanged at their 40-year low of 5.0 percent.

South Africa’s consumer inflation ticked up the same level year-on-year in August from 4.9 percent in July. The figure is within the Reserve Bank’s band, and should support keeping rates on hold.

However, the rand was almost 1 percent weaker at 8.2405 by 1500 GMT, from Tuesday’s New York close of 8.1795, after big pay rises at Lonmin prompted workers at other mines to demand more money.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets on Wednesday to disperse protesters near a mine run by the world’s biggest platinum producer, Anglo American Platinum.

The rand had rallied after news on Tuesday of the deal to end the six-week strike at Lonmin.

“None of this really detracts from the structural problems that South Africa faces in the longer term,” said George Glynos at ETM analytics.

“We still have a massive current account deficit. This is not a particularly bullish time for the rand,” added Glynos.

Government bond yields continued declining, with the three year issue down 3.5 basis point to 5.395 percent and that on the 14-year paper down 4.5 basis points to 7.475 percent.

Bonds have recovered since Monday, but analysts see inflows under pressure, which would continue hurt the rand.

“Two developments could disrupt inflows to South Africa,” Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a client note.

“The first is an intensification of the troubles in the mining sector, and the second is a more general deterioration in global sentiment.”