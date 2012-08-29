FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.African rand weak, labour unrest worries investors
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
August 29, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

S.African rand weak, labour unrest worries investors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand was slightly softer against the dollar at the start of Johannesburg trade on Wednesday, with labour unrest in the mining sector seen keeping it under pressure.

Government bonds also got off to a slightly weak start, with the yields on the three year and 14-year benchmarks each edging up half a basis point to 5.555 percent and 7.565 percent respectively.

By 0714 GMT the rand traded 0.34 percent weaker at 8.42582 to the greenback compared with Wednesday’s close in New York.

The rand has been largely on the back foot since violence at Lonmin’s Marikana mine left 44 people dead earlier this month, raising concerns about the viability of investing in the country.

“Our politics haven’t been a factor for a while, it’s certainly been on the back burner, but suddenly our politics are now on the radar,” said Jim Bryson, a currency trader at RMB.

“Certainly if we get any more bad news on the labour front, with the platinum mines, the foreigners really seem to be bothered about that,” he added.

The market was also eyeing Friday’s meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole in the U.S. for measures to revive the struggling global economy.

In the meantime, a sustained stay above the 8.37 mark could push the rand weaker towards 8.48/dollar, Bryson said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.