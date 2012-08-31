FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's rand eyes 8.5/dollar in risk-off trade
August 31, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa's rand eyes 8.5/dollar in risk-off trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand hovered near 8.5 against the dollar on Friday after losing about 1 percent overnight and should stay pressured as global markets nervously await the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman’s speech for policy clues.

Domestic trade data due out at 1200 GMT could weigh further if it shows a wider-than-expected deficit, pointing to a bigger current account gap that has long been a source of weakness for the rand.

By 0712 GMT the rand traded 0.22 percent firmer at 8.4665 to the dollar compared with Thursday’s close, but was within easy sight of a 5-week low of 8.5 which would open up late July’s weakest levels around 8.55/dollar.

Markets were poised for Fed chairman Ben Bernanke’s speech at a meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole in the United States for a hint at possible further stimulus for the world’s biggest economy, which would likely be positive for emerging currencies.

“The uncertainty heading into that meeting should keep riskier assets/currencies under some pressure,” Tradition Analytics said in a note.

On the secondary fixed-income market, the yields on the heavily traded three year and 14-year government bonds were unchanged at 5.45 percent and 7.405 percent respectively.

