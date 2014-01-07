FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African rand steadies after previous day's 5-year lows
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2014 / 6:57 AM / 4 years ago

South African rand steadies after previous day's 5-year lows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand was largely flat against the dollar on Tuesday and should stay within a narrow range for the day given dearth of market-moving data and news to move it.

At 0648 GMT the local currency was trading at 10.6500 against the dollar, just 0.05 percent off of Monday’s close in New York. It was 0.12 percent firmer at 14.4272 to the euro.

Government bonds firmed slightly and yields on the 2026 government bond and the 2015 paper edged 1.5 basis points lower to 8.27.

The rand fell to a five-year trough of 10.7360 to the greenback during Monday’s session and could soon target such lows again amid lukewarm investor appetite for riskier currencies, which are seen as taking the brunt of a cut back in U.S. monetary stimulus.

But a lack of substantial event risk should offer the rand a reprieve on Tuesday, analyst John Cairns of Rand Merchant Bank said in a note.

“Weak U.S. data has helped the rand (and) there has been generalised profit-taking on long dollar positions against the emerging markets and the other core currencies,” Cairns added. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.