S.African stocks rise for 4th straight session, Mondi in demand
February 10, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

S.African stocks rise for 4th straight session, Mondi in demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - South African stocks eked out modest gains on Tuesday, rising for the fourth straight day, with Mondi hitting a record high after the paper maker issued an upbeat profit outlook.

Mondi said annual profit likely rose by as much as 11 percent, prompting brokerage house Jefferies to reaffirm a “buy” rating on the stock for 2015.

Shares in the company, which is also listed in London , peaked at 217.77 rand before giving up small gains to close 2.75 percent higher at 217.50 rand.

The blue-chip JSE Top-40 index was up 0.09 percent at 45,916 and the broader All-share index was flat at 52,109.

“It’s been a crazy rally, this market has run too hard, so some people are taking profits,” said Owen Nkomo, Executive Partner at Inkunzi Investments.

The blue-chip index is hovering at its highest level in five months, leading to views that some stocks may have strayed into an overbought territory.

In earnings news, Kumba Iron Ore slumped 3.3 percent after the unit of Anglo American posted a one-third drop in annual profit.

Tiger Brands fell for the second day in a row, after the consumer foods maker reported a slowdown in quarterly sales on Monday.

But Santam surged 9 percent after the mid-cap insurer said full-year profit likely rose as much as 45 percent thanks to an improvement in underwriting results.

Activity was robust with about 223 million shares traded compared to last year’s daily average of 185 million shares, according to preliminary bourse data. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)

