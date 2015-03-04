S.African stocks down as defensive shares Netcare, Mediclinic wilt

JOHANNESBURG, March 4 (Reuters) - South African stocks pulled back on Wednesday weighed down by defensive stocks as traders sold off shares in health care providers Netcare and Mediclinic.

Johannesburg’s Top-40 index lost 0.49 percent to 46,774, while the wider All-share index shaved off 0.45 percent to percent to 52,891.

“There has been some major buying into defensive sectors over the past year,” said Bernhard Grobler, the head of Investec stock broking.

“This has driven the defensive shares to fairly demanding valuations and although we have seen satisfactory earnings updates out of these companies, they have missed consensus expectations resulting in some profit taking in the short term and pushing the share prices down.”

Shares in Netcare were down 2.8 percent to 40.51 rand, with Medclinic closing down 1.7 percent to 123 rand.

Activity was average with about 187 million shares traded compared to last year’s daily average of 185 million shares, according to preliminary bourse data. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)