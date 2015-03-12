FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African stocks rebound from three-day losing streak
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 12, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

South African stocks rebound from three-day losing streak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 12 (Reuters) - South African stocks ended higher on Thursday, breaking a three-day losing run, with heavily weighted mining shares adding the most points to the benchmark index as metal prices recovered.

Equities have been under pressure in recent days on concerns the U.S. could raise interest rates as early as June.

The benchmark JSE Top-40 index gained 1.04 percent to 46,303 and the broader All-share index added 0.9 percent to 52,240.

“On balance, the overall technical structure on the Top-40 retains a positive bias but the near term outlook still signifies a much increased likelihood of additional residual selling pressure,” brokerage house Imara SP Reid said in a note.

Tracking a rally in copper prices after better-than-expected lending data from China, BHP Billiton gained 1.75 percent to 264.30 rand and rival Anglo American picked up 1.38 percent to 199.21 rand.

Banks also gained with FirstRand and Nedbank up 4 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

On the downside, retailer Woolworths <WHLJ.J. was down 1.7 percent at 86.10 rand and rival Shoprite was off 1.6 percent at 156 rand.

Trade on the bourse was robust with nearly 250 million shares changing hands, well above last year’s daily average of 183 million. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.