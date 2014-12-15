SABMiller weighs as South African stocks fall to 2-month low

* Top-40 down 1.5 percent at 41,755

* All-share off 1.3 percent at 47,397

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s main stock index fell to its lowest level in two months on Monday, extending its losing run into a third session, as a rebound in the currency hit SABMiller and exporters.

SABMiller, which makes the bulk of its profit in foreign currencies, took the most points off the benchmark Top-40 index, falling 3.4 percent to 594 rand

“The rand strengthened quite a lot since Friday that’s why we’re seeing the likes of SABMiller and mining stocks coming off,” said Bruno van Eck, a trader at Thebe Securities.

The rand firmed as much as 0.5 percent before reversing gains late in the session, after ratings agency Fitch kept its credit view on the South African economy unchanged.

The JSE Top-40 index ended 1.5 percent lower at 41,755 and the broader All-share index was off 1.3 percent at 47,397.

Mining shares were also under pressure on concerns over a glut of iron ore and worries over global demand, especially from China, the world’s top metal consumer.

Bourse heavyweight BHP Billiton tumbled 3 percent to 237.23 rand and rival Anglo American slipped 2.2 percent to 204.39 rand.

Sasol was in demand, rising 0.64 percent to 395.29 rand, after the price of Brent crude climbed back from its lowest level in more than five years.

Sasol, which makes fuel from coal and gas, benefits from a higher oil price because it sells fuel at the same regulated price as firms that import and refine oil.

Overall, trade was average with more than 171 million shares changing hands, slightly below last year’s daily average of 176 million. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)