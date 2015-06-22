South African stocks rise as Mediclinic buys British hospital group

JOHANNESBURG, June 22 (Reuters) - South African stocks rose on Monday, led by Mediclinic International and investment group Brait SE, although gold mining shares fell.

Mediclinic, South Africa’s largest private hospital group, said it would buy nearly a third of British group Spire Healthcare for 8.6 billion rand (about $700 million). The shares dipped 3 percent in early trading but pared losses to close 3.16 percent stronger on 102.80 rand, the biggest gain on the JSE’s Top 40 Index.

Brait also gained more than 3 percent, extending its gains to nearly 30 percent in the two months since announcing it would acquire fitness chain Virgin Active and fashion retailer New Look.

Gold mining shares suffered heavy losses as wage negotiations between labour unions and employers began in Johannesburg. Entry-level workers are demanding their pay be doubled despite a low bullion price and rising production costs.

Anglogold Ashanti, the country’s largest listed gold miner, fared the worst among the JSE’s blue chip shares, plummeting 7 percent. Smaller competitors Sibanye Gold and Harmony Gold fell 4 percent and 3.6 percent respectively.

Shares in FirstRand rose 2.4 percent as the banking group announced that its vehicle finance unit, Wesbank, will work more closely with the unlisted Hollard Insurance Company. Wesbank will be the majority shareholder in a new holding company that will provide a host of insurance products to the vehicle sector, the company said.

The Top 40 Index climbed 0.91 percent to 46,593 points and the All Share Index gained 0.74 percent to close on 52,189.32 points.

Around 187 million shares changed hands, just above last year’s daily average of 183 million. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Larry King)