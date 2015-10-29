COLUMN-SAFT ON WEALTH: Bad years are bad news - accounting for sequence risk

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By James Saft

Oct 29 (Reuters) - An unlucky sequence of bad investment years at the wrong time can derail retirement savings and even overwhelm decades of decent average returns.

Called “sequence risk,” it is the possibility that a bad break, a poor run of years or an unusually poor year can have an outsize impact on savings outcomes, even if savers are diligent and consistent.

A saver might, for example, assume they’d earn a certain average return over a planned 40-year working life and another, perhaps lower, return after retirement. But hit some bad years late in the accumulation phase and you can disproportionately hit your overall returns. The same thing can happen if you hit a bad year early in retirement, when the hit to accumulated savings can be at its maximum.

The upshot may be that plans based on average return assumptions understate the risks involved, and may cause nasty shortfalls. As well, “glidepath” plans, the system of lightening up on riskier investments as the saver approaches a retirement target date, may not help very much with sequence risk.

“Sequence risk rears its ugly head wherever cash flows matter - and we know cash flows matter both in the retirement and accumulation phases,” Peter Chiappinelli and Ram Thirukkonda of fund managers GMO wrote in an August paper on sequence risk.

"Current models of asset allocation - the most popular being static, or predetermined, target date glidepaths - 'know' that sequence risk exists, but behave as if there is nothing that can be done to mitigate it." (here)

GMO uses as illustration two retirees, one who started to save in 1954 and one in 1967. Both worked and saved the same amount - 9 percent of salary - in the same fund using the same allocations. Both made identical returns of 8 percent annually over the 40 years. Yet the one who started in 1967 ends with $880,000 after 40 years while the older one ends with just $590,000. The reason: the younger saver suffered through the lackluster 1970s when she had little accumulated, but hit it lucky when the market took off as she’d built up wealth in the 1980s. The older saver hit those same 1970s bad years just at the wrong time: when he had already accumulated enough to make the hit matter most.

TRANSFER OF RISK

One issue sequence risk raises is that the move to defined contribution pension plans from defined benefit plans was a great transfer of risk. Take a mixed cohort in a pension fund and you can share out the lucky and unlucky years in a way in which individual outcomes are blended to achieve one reasonably acceptable average. That, however, is not how typical pension systems now work.

The risk perhaps of a bad sequence is perhaps greatest during the last 15 years of the accumulation phase and the first 10 years of retirement, when funds are being drawn out of the large pool of savings with no cash going in.

Wade Pfau, a professor of retirement income at American College, argues that the acceptable withdrawal rate, the percentage of a portfolios’ final value that can be taken safely over an expected 30-year retirement, varies hugely depending on sequencing of returns. Using an asset allocation of 50/50 stocks and bonds, the outcomes, and retirements, have been all over the map.

Someone who retired in 1937, having borne the brunt of the 1929 crash and Great Depression, could safely take only 3.95 percent annually of the nest egg they had at retirement. A 1982 retiree could afford a 9.19 percent withdrawal rate. (://retirementresearcher.com/sequence-risk-vs-investment-r isk/)

So, what to do? While we are all hostage to our times to a great extent, there are steps beyond a standard glidepath that may help to minimize the risks of a particularly poor outcome. GMO, as might be expected from a value investing specialist, thinks using valuation as an input to asset allocation can help. Rotating into cheap equity markets and away from ones with high valuations produces lower drawdowns, or losses, two-thirds of the time.

Looking at 40-year investment runs in markets going back to 1881, using a rather simple asset allocation and valuation metric can have a meaningful impact, GMO says. The mean portfolio at the end of the 40-year period was more than 13 percent bigger than it would have been using a classic glidepath approach.

Sequence risk is one to guard against: the markets might, just might, be efficient. But they certainly aren’t fair.

(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)