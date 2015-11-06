COLUMN-Economy can handle rate rise, but can markets?: James Saft

(The opinions expressed are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters)

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The economy can handle a rate rise. It remains to be seen if financial markets can.

Following on from today’s robust U.S. jobs report, an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in December is looking highly likely.

That’s the easy part; much more difficult is foreseeing the reaction of a financial system with the accumulated buildup of risks from seven years of zero rates and a Fed balance sheet equal to 25 percent of annual output.

The jobs report had something for everyone. Not only did the economy create 271,000 jobs in October, taking the unemployment rate down to a flat 5.0 percent, but wages showed surprising signs of strength. They are now rising at a 2.5 percent annual rate, up from the 2 percent area we’ve typically seen during a long and tepid recovery.

So this report is not only red meat to the hawks, who already advocate getting rates up off of the floor, but it answers most of the questions posed by centrists like Fed Chair Janet Yellen and even some of the concerns of doves.

Financial markets immediately moved to raise expectations of a December rate hike, to more than 70 percent from 58 percent yesterday and only about 5 percent a month ago. Stocks fell, not violently, with the S&P 500 down about 0.3 percent while two-year U.S. Treasury yields spiked nearly 10 percent higher, touching levels not seen in 5-1/2 years.

For long months financial markets have disregarded Fed future projections of interest rates, the “dot chart,” preferring instead to bet that rates will rise much more slowly. Until now, those bets have been justified.

“What is happening today is that investors for the first time in months are thinking that there is a risk that the complacency on the Fed rates path needs to be re-examined,” Citigroup strategist Steven Englander wrote to clients.

“However, if the data keep coming in on the strong side, investors will assume that hikes will come quicker. Ironically, the market ‘dots’ will converge to the FOMC dots.”

The Fed will doubtless do what it can to ensure a “dovish liftoff,” talking down the rate of ascent. Despite the central bank’s track record of being pushed about by movements in financial markets, and usually pushed towards being more accommodative, there may be a limit to this should more signs of wage and inflation pressures emerge in coming months.

That’s not entirely likely in the few weeks before the Fed meeting on Dec. 15-16, though we will see one more jobs report.

PHILLIPS CURVE RESURRECTION?

Potentially the most important implication of the data is the idea that perhaps the Phillips curve, the traditionally assumed relationship between employment and inflation, may actually be coming back into force. Two Fed officials, Lael Brainard and Daniel Tarullo, both advanced arguments recently to the effect that its effects seem no longer to hold in current circumstances, a conclusion which would support waiting longer to hike.

If wage pressure is taking hold, then the only issue becomes how much “catch up” - overshooting on inflation to the upside - the Fed might tolerate. That’s an idea that is profoundly scary, rightly or not, to many in financial markets, especially given the sheer weight of money now sitting in very low-yielding instruments, or in strategies which depend on low yields to make their own mechanics work.

If rates do need to rise more rapidly than the market has thought, perhaps even more rapidly than the Fed itself has predicted, then there is a good deal of repricing needed across financial markets.

While total credit market debt to GDP in the U.S. has fallen gently since the financial crisis, at 331 percent it is still at extremely high levels historically. That’s part of the plan of zero rates: investment and speculation as a means to goose growth. The problem is that interest rates look likely to rise much more rapidly than the cashflows which must service the debts. This is probably true even if the economy shrugs off global weakness and carries on strongly.

The finance and insurance sector has done well under these conditions. Those industries contributed real value added growth of 12 percent in the second quarter, or about a quarter of real output. In nominal terms banking and insurance is now bigger than it was in 2007.

If we accept that little innovation of true value has come from the sector since the invention of the cash machine, it is hard to see this growth as anything but artificial.

As rates rise, as they now look like doing, insurance and finance will come back down to earth.

As rates rise, as they now look like doing, insurance and finance will come back down to earth.

The Fed put, the idea that it stands guarantor against sharp market falls, may be tested.