COLUMN-ECB plan may be of more aid to banks than growth: James Saft

March 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s raft of new measures may be of more help to Europe’s ailing banks than to its struggling economy.

Although the new measures will allow banks to lock in a profitable carry trade courtesy of ECB financing, in the absence of unexpected new demand from households and businesses for loans it will amount to little more than a shoring up of financial private-sector balance sheets.

The ECB cut key rates, taking the deposit rate to -0.4 percent, expanded its asset purchase program in size and scope and introduced a scheme whereby it will pay banks to make loans.

Starting in June, banks will be able to borrow as much as 1.7 trillion euros in a series of tenders. If, after two years, the ECB determines that banks have upped lending by 2.5 percent or more, then the central bank will pay them 0.4 percent on their borrowings under the program.

That’s a nice little earner for banks, and many banks in the euro zone are woefully in need of a way to rebuild capital, but to have an impact on the real economy will require new loan demand.

The idea carries with it a whiff of the U.S. TARP (Troubled Asset Relief Program) and TALF (Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility) efforts of 2008, except with the critical weakness of not, like TARP, having been expressly paid for and backed by the government.

“Free money for banks ... should, in theory, certainly help to speed the process of balance-sheet resolution,” Marc Ostwald, strategist at ADM Investor Services wrote in a note to clients.

“Per se, this may prove to be nothing more than a glorified Ponzi scheme, noble in its intentions but ultimately lacking the requisite bite.”

Lacking on two fronts: as a cure to what ails the banking system and also what ails the economy.

For the banks, this represents more can-kicking, an attempt to buy time and hopefully allow for capital to accrete, rather than a more forceful U.S. or Swiss-style restocking and restructuring of balance sheets.

To be sure it might well work, but given the sell-off in euro zone banking securities this year, largely as investors applied the logic of negative rates to their business model, a subsidy to banks for simply existing, paid out slowly and much later, may prove insufficient. Indeed ECB chief Mario Draghi’s indication that he may not cut rates further only goes to underscore that NIRP cuts both ways: hurting the financial system without adequately stimulating the rest of the economy.

WILL IT STOKE DEMAND?

And remember too that the 2.5 percent loan growth target, excluding mortgages, is a very easy and low hurdle which banks might easily have exceeded anyway. Unless there are banks out there which, for reasons best known to themselves, want to increase market share in the euro zone now, it seems likely that banks will make the loans they’d have made otherwise and pocket the extra margin.

A look at the most recent ECB survey of bank lending conditions does not paint a picture of a currency zone in the grips of a credit freeze. To the contrary, most conditions are well within historical norms. Banks themselves said that their primary motivation in borrowing from the previous ECB program was that it was more profitable than private market financing and that this affected terms and conditions more than credit standards.

So though banks see growing demand, this was growing demand from creditworthy borrowers who would have been financed otherwise, presumably, just not at quite such a low rate for borrowers and fat margin for banks.

That’s stimulative, of course, but not transformative. Transformative would be a program which cut banks out of the deal entirely, allowing individuals or perhaps businesses to fund directly from the ECB at advantageous rates.

That would immediately lower the bar for new consumption and investment, and seems a sure-fire cure for deflation.

Direct-to-the-public lending won’t happen, of course, because it would immediately cause massive distress in the banking system, which it would relieve of both clients and revenues. Thus the ECB is left working with the banking system it has, impaired and in need of capital, and must tailor its programs to treat with that reality.

So far, so mediocre.