COLUMN-UK low-yield bind cutting both BOE and pensions: James Saft

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters)

By James Saft

Aug 11 (Reuters) - British pension funds are trapped between the rock against which their liabilities are measured and the hard place of the Bank of England's resolve to lower market interest rates.

How this plays out will influence not just the retirement of millions of savers but the success of ever-expanding rounds of quantitative easing.

A very unusual thing happened on Tuesday: when the Bank of England went to market to buy up long-dated gilts to fulfill its newly expanded QE scheme it was unable to find enough sellers, falling 52 million sterling short of its 1.17 billion sterling reverse auction plans.

The shortfall was due to pension funds and other long-term investors' unwillingness to part with bonds at a higher yield, only to be forced to buy something else which was less safe, did less to hedge their regulatory obligations or carried a lower yield.

The irony, of course, is that the rational decisions of a host of individuals only made the situation they were reacting to worse: yields at the long end of the gilt market fell.

"There may be limits beyond which QE cannot go. If you sell a bond to the BOE, what do you do with the cash? You give up an income stream that is greater than what you can buy to replace it with," Carl Weinberg of High Frequency Economics wrote in a note to clients.

"If you need that cash flow to fund pension payments or retirement living expenses or life insurance cash outs, this is an unacceptable deal. So we will see what the future brings QE, not only by the BOE but also by the ECB and BOJ. If the BOE buys so much of the market that insufficient stock of bonds is left in the hands of the public to fund operations, bond prices will rise and yields will fall."

That's of course part of the point of QE, both to spur investment in riskier securities, and with it more consumption and investment, and also to drive down market interest rates.

At issue here isn't simply that British pension funds did not see other investments they thought were as good value as their gilts, but rather that government bonds for pension funds are both a portfolio building block and the measuring stick by which their performance and soundness are measured.

AWFUL CALCULATIONS

When regulators, pension managers and investors seek to measure if a fund is adequately prepared for its future liabilities the single most important driver is long gilt yields, which are used to calculate their future liabilities to members. The lower long gilt yields go the higher it makes the future liability, in part because low yields go hand in hand with low future returns.

So while QE has been good for the value of financial assets in general, and government bonds in particular, it has made pension funds more and more underfunded.

Britain's Pension Protection Fund on Tuesday said that the aggregate sector deficit hit a new all-time high of 407.9 billion sterling, leaving funds only 77.5 percent funded.

Actuaries Mercers also said this week that the deficit of the pension plans of the 350 largest British listed companies climbed by 10 billion sterling to 149 billion sterling in just the five days to Aug. 9.

Yields have been falling not just because of easier monetary policy by the BOE but also, primarily, because the underlying prospects for the British economy are clouded by Brexit.

This shortfall also comes at a particularly jumpy time for pension plan managers due to high-profile debacles at collapsed firm BHS and at the British Steel Pension Plan. Both have attracted huge public outcry, making it possible that regulators take a harder line with underfunded pensions.

So for pension fund managers lower yields are bad news, not just because they influence the measurement of their performance, but also because they present an investment puzzle. Nothing is deemed as safe as government debt, so for pension plans simply selling up and buying equities or corporate bonds represents a risk. An actuary looking at a pension plan with few long-term government bonds may well conclude it is insufficiently hedged.

Of course one solution might be for pension funds to recognize that gilt yields are not simply a distortion caused by central banks but a sign of an extended period of low growth and low returns. Either this is true or the low-yielding government bonds they now own will someday be worth much, much less.

Coming to terms with this would require that pensions either get more money out of their sponsoring companies and members or cut benefits. Neither of these is attractive, politically or financially. (Editing by James Dalgleish)