COLUMN-Kuroda feels the double-edged sword of negative rates: James Saft

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters)

By James Saft

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on negative interest rates sounds like a man cut with his own double-edged sword.

Acknowledging for the first time that negative rates gum up the works of financial intermediation, and thus the economy, Kuroda, in a speech on Monday, still held to his view that further cuts were possible while at the same time giving the impression they are now far less likely.

That means the central bank's review of monetary policy it will hold at its Sept. 20-21 meeting may take a more radical tack. Not only that but Kuroda, in his analysis of the interplay of banking and negative rates, pointed towards factors caused by demographics, something sadly entirely outside his control.

The trouble with negative rates, which are being employed by a host of central banks including the BOJ, the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank, is that they pose a threat to all enterprises, such as banks, insurance companies and pension funds, which depend on using time to create more money in the future.

Discussing his policy of buying assets along with holding rates below zero, Kuroda said the BOJ "should make an appropriate policy judgment by taking account not only of its powerful impact on the yield curve but also its impact on the financial intermediation in a broad sense."

While at the same time arguing that the BOJ had room to cut rates further or to increase the size of its asset purchases, Kuroda went on to outline the potential impediments to sub-zero policy.

Firstly, there are questions over how much further bank lending rates can fall, but more importantly, Kuroda said, falling deposit rates hit bank profits and in turn may crimp willingness to lend.

Banks depend, for their existence, on the ability to borrow cheaply for short periods and lend profitably at higher rates for longer periods.

"For Japan in particular, the impact of the negative interest rate policy on the profits of financial institutions tends to be relatively large, due to such factors as the amount outstanding of deposits far exceeding that of lending, and to the spreads between deposits and lending rates already being extremely small following prolonged competition among financial institutions," Kuroda said.

THREAT TO BANKING MODEL

Deposits in Japanese banks far exceed loans for partly demographic reasons. Japan is an aging society with a rising preponderance of lower-consuming and non-working older people. Older people, especially in Asia, have built up savings and gently run them down, but consume less and start few businesses. Demand for loans in Japan is thus fairly low, because would-be entrepreneurs can see that the opportunities in a society with a shrinking population are less attractive.

This also explains why Japanese companies have not used the extra profits they've made from exports courtesy of a lower yen to build up capacity. The future is not an attractive place.

It is just extremely difficult, perhaps impossible, to get a virtuous cycle of consumption, investment, production and more consumption going in a country which is aging and shrinking. It may not even be advisable to do so. After all, living standards in Japan have remained high and improved even during the decades-long battle with recession and deflation.

That's not to say the process has to be benign. A negative spiral of declining profitability at banks and insurers due to negative rates can possibly spill over into an unwillingness to extend them credit at attractive rates. In Switzerland, for example, the rates at which banks can borrow have not fallen as aggressively as market rates, probably because investors realize that profits will be crimped.

So what will the BOJ do? So-called helicopter money, the direct financing of government spending by the central bank, is illegal in Japan. Buying more bonds is tough, given that the BOJ already owns about 35 percent of total debt outstanding. Other assets are also in increasingly short supply.

A look at the Bank of England's Term Funding Scheme, introduced last month, may provide a clue. Under TFS the central bank lends banks money at better than market terms with the provision that the money must be used in turn to make loans. Rates can thus go down while banks are not hurt and lending continues or expands.

If the BOJ were to do something similar it could ensure the profitability and sustainability of its banks, though not of insurance companies and pension funds, while sparking more investment and consumption. It would also build up more debt, and perhaps not help with the ultimate direction of Japan's economy as its population shrinks.

The BOJ can subsidize banks, it can print money, but it can't print people. (Editing by James Dalgleish)