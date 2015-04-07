COLUMN-U.S. data gets ropey, investors get Fed-happy: James Saft

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By James Saft

April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. employment growth is slowing, the economy may have, in a tough winter, been at stall speed, and the financial markets like it.

That’s right: Friday’s underwhelming U.S. jobs report, showing just 126,000 positions created in March, led not to the expected Easter Monday selloff in risk assets but to a rally.

Strikingly, this is in a context in which a relatively new statistic from the Atlanta Fed, which attempts to measure growth in real time, is now estimating first-quarter GDP advancing by just 0.1 percent, much below most forecasts. (here)

So, are investors pleased at the potential for slack growth, or are they looking through the data from frigid days to a warming as the dividend from lower energy prices begins to gets spent?

As so often, the driver may not be the fundamentals but how they affect the turning of the monetary spigots, now gushing amply but expected to slow later this year when the Federal Reserve begins to raise interest rates.

New York Fed President Bill Dudley in a Monday speech was careful not only to say that the timing of the first hike was tied to the strength of upcoming data, a bit of boiler plate which is always true, but went on to hedge about the more important rate of ascent at which rates may travel.

“For financial markets, the likely path of short-term rates after lift-off is just as important as the timing of lift-off,” Dudley said.

“Here, I anticipate that the path will be relatively shallow. Headwinds in the aftermath of the financial crisis are still in evidence, particularly the diminished availability and tougher terms for residential mortgage credit.”

That’s the sort of dog-whistle which gets them drooling on Wall Street, and markets duly, and obligingly, went up after Dudley spoke. Dudley’s words imply, though they do not promise, that the future path of rate rises will be closer to what the markets expect, slow and gradual, rather than what the Fed itself has forecast. Indeed financial markets are betting that rates are only about 1 percent by the end of 2016, as against the Fed’s median forecast of 1.875 percent, much less its official estimate of 3.75 percent for the longer run.

IN THE LONG RUN

Lower rates for longer are attractive to investors even if, if you follow the logic of Yellen and Dudley’s arguments, they come courtesy of something you could call either post-crisis ennui or secular stagnation.

These are possibilities not to be dismissed, but perhaps the more interesting question is what happens if, as the passing of time dictates, the “longer run” and normality come sooner than risk investors hope.

Remember, the Fed has shown itself to be very sensitive to the animal spirits of financial markets. As it moves towards a rate hike, even a delayed and singular one, it will want to make sure that it reassures investors. Sounding optimistic about being able to normalize rates, in anything other than a theoretical sense, accomplishes little now and would arguably tighten conditions too soon.

Still, the overall picture on the labor market, March’s disappointments aside, is not too bad. Unemployment claims continue to be low and payroll taxes collected by the government are running about 5 percent above where they were this time last year.

Unemployment held steady at 5.5 percent, as compared to the 5 to 5.2 percent rate the Fed thinks the economy can have without sparking unwanted inflation. There isn’t too much room for many more good months like we’ve seen previous to March before unemployment’s trajectory into next year looks decidedly inflationary.

And, even in a weak month, wage growth was respectable, which argues for strong general conditions outside of areas affected by weather or by the sudden downturn in energy production.

The central thesis for a strong remainder of the year rests on the idea that consumers will begin to spend their energy savings, as may be implied by decent recent sales and lease figures for automobiles, and that the series of wage increases at the bottom end of the employment scale (Wal-Mart, McDonald‘s) will prove a trend rather than a public relations effort.

If that happens the Fed will have a different problem. Its own estimates of where rates will be in future won’t look so unreasonable to the market any more, which will react by selling investments which would be hurt by higher interest rates and a bit of inflation.

If that happens the Fed will have a different problem. Its own estimates of where rates will be in future won't look so unreasonable to the market any more, which will react by selling investments which would be hurt by higher interest rates and a bit of inflation.

As that description covers pretty much everything, the reaction to good news, if it comes, may be strong.