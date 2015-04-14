COLUMN-One hundred years of Mexico and euro risk: James Saft

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By James Saft

April 14 (Reuters) - One hundred years is a long time to be a lender to Mexico, as those who remember the 1980s, a decade during which it was mostly in default, will tell you.

One hundred years is arguably an even longer time to hold euros, a flawed single currency with a short history and a non-minimal chance of a changing lineup, not in decades but potentially, considering Greece, in a matter of months.

That’s what makes Mexico’s highly successful offering last week of 1.5 billion euros of debt due in March 2115, carrying a yield of only 4.2 percent, so fascinating.

The sale reflects positive developments, notably Mexico’s long-term development as something a cut above the old concept of an emerging market; reasonably well managed fiscally, with stable growth and having an increasingly flexible economy.

But by any measure, the deal is unprecedented: the sale of 100-year debt, in euros, a foreign and beleaguered currency, by Mexico reflects not simply the triumph of globalization and markets but an extraordinary willingness by investors to take on risk in exchange for a bit of extra yield.

That willingness, driven by very low global interest rates and by the bond-buying program of the European Central Bank, has brought on truly incredible financing conditions. Huge swaths of the sovereign debt in the euro zone trades at negative interest rates, and more than two thirds of euro corporate debt yields less than 1 percent.

So first, the positive. Mexico’s timing is superb and there is a lot to be said for locking in funds for 100 years when interest rates are at multi-generational lows. As treasury management, this is an achievement. Mexico also seems a far better bet than it was 10 years or more ago to manage itself prudently. Standard & Poor’s raised its foreign currency rating to BBB+ last year, and cites, among other things, Mexico’s decision to open up its energy industry to foreign investment, a move which will make its sclerotic oil industry bigger, more efficient and a better long-term generator of tax takings.

Still Mexico has current-day battles with drug trafficking, violence and corruption and has a pretty poor 100-year record as a borrower. Not only was it in default during the peso crisis of the 1980s but another default, prompted by World War I in 1914, was only really cured in 1942. While Mexico is not what it was then, when lending money for 100 years it is fair to take the long view.

THREATS AND MORE THREATS

So while it is easy to understand the attraction of 100-year money at 4.2 percent interest from Mexico’s perspective, the proposition is a bit harder to justify from the point of view of the investors lending the money. Mexico is borrowing in a currency it can’t print, a risk-reward tradeoff which usually works but when it doesn’t spells disaster.

Much of the demand was reported to have come from euro zone-based institutions, insurers and the like, who presumably have both very long-term liabilities they are trying to match but also highly stable and diversified portfolios. For an insurer who will have to make claim payments in euros, this bond is at least matched in that way to their risks.

Mexico’s bond, at 4.2 percent, is a lot richer than lending money to Austria until 2062 at about 1 percent, though it must be noted that Austria, as part of the euro, can tax in the currency it owes and is backstopped, in theory at least, by the European Central Bank.

Financial markets make second-by-second analyses of risk, but again buyers of this bond (or their heirs) may live to wonder at their willingness to lock themselves for 100 years into a euro which faces many challenges. For now most market focus is on the value of the euro against the surging dollar, but over a century there are plenty of opportunities for more serious issues.

Also, the very factor, minuscule interest rates, which makes selling this bond so attractive to Mexico, implies high risks for investors. The longer you lend money for a fixed rate, the bigger the impact on the value of the bond if interest rates rise or fall. This, called duration risk, is highly asymmetric right now and stacked against investors. While interest rates can go negative, as we see, history indicates that they will probably, ultimately, go up.

To be sure, many of these fears may never come to pass: the euro may hold together and hold its value, and Mexico may enjoy uninterrupted stability and prosperity.

Never? Never in a hundred years do I hear you say? (At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft) (Editing by James Dalgleish)