COLUMN-Fed still waiting for Godot, er, the Phillips curve to show: James Saft

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By James Saft

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve, in leaving rates on hold Wednesday, nodded to global ructions but doubled down on its bet that employment drives inflation.

Markets didn’t like it, with equities falling perhaps in belief that the Fed will be slow to back away from promised rate rises.

“The main surprise here was that the statement leads with strong labor market momentum before characterizing growth as having slowed,” Barclays economist Michael Gapen wrote to clients.

“Normally, the statement starts by characterizing growth and then shifts to the committee’s assessment of labor market conditions. Leading with solid labor market momentum first could be an indication that the committee believes the signal from labor markets more than slowing activity data, particularly if that slowing was driven by transitory factors as we expect.”

At the heart of the idea that the impact from falls in energy prices will only be transitory is the concept of the Phillips curve, an historically fairly stable relationship in economics between the unemployment rate and inflation. A couple of Fed officials threw shadow on the orthodoxy of the Phillips curve last year, raising the possibility that the relationship between rising employment and rising inflation has weakened.

This has not only been stoutly rejected by Fed chair Janet Yellen, but was the subtext of much of Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee explanation of its decision.

“Inflation is expected to remain low in the near term, in part because of the further declines in energy prices, but to rise to 2 percent over the medium term as the transitory effects of declines in energy and import prices dissipate and the labor market strengthens further,” the FOMC statement said.

That’s a pretty clear statement of how the Phillips curve is supposed to work, arguing for the primacy of employment’s ability to generate inflation over the passing influence of a one-off fall in energy prices.

The Fed did balance this appeal to orthodoxy with an acknowledgment that it was “closely monitoring global economic and financial developments”. By this, of course, the Fed means that it is mindful of the potential damage from Chinese economic and market fallout, on emerging markets, on commodity prices and, ultimately, on the U.S. economy.

This was likely intended to reassure investors that the Fed wasn’t going to blindly go on hiking if the global situation deteriorated, but it was less of a salve than investors clearly had expected.

MAYBE THIS TIME IS A LITTLE DIFFERENT

There remains a glaring gap between the four hikes this year the Fed’s projections have indicated and how the market is pricing the likelihood.

Futures prices from CME Group show that investors see about a 7-in-10 chance of no hike in March, about where things stood on Tuesday. Same thing over the longer term, with markets pricing a 1-in-3 chance that rates remain at 0.25-0.50 percent in December, again about as it was before the announcement.

Olivier Blanchard, former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, weighed in recently with an analysis of the behavior of inflation in this cycle, which he thinks shows that the Phillips curve is acting more as it did in the 1960s, when the unemployment rate drove the level of inflation rather than later, when falling unemployment usually led to rapid acceleration in inflation.

"Put another way, the US Phillips curve is alive. (I wish I could say 'alive and well,' but it would be an overstatement: The relation has never been very tight)," Blanchard wrote in a policy brief for the Peterson Institute for International Economics. (here)

In other words, unemployment still drives inflation but at a diluted rate. Blanchard also argues that consumer expectations of inflation have actually become better anchored over time. If true, this would lower the costs to the Fed of a short boom, as the chances of rapidly accelerating and self-perpetuating inflation are lower.

It seems less clear moving in the other direction, and market prices, at least, seem to show that investors don’t expect the Fed to meet their 2 percent goal over extended periods of time.

Taking a step back, there really wasn’t much to like in this statement for risk assets. Not only does the Fed think that employment will eventually bring on inflation, forcing it to raise rates as planned, but it also acknowledges that “economic growth has slowed” since last it hiked in December. Focus will now turn to Janet Yellen’s scheduled Congressional testimony on Feb. 10, by when the tune may be slightly different.

For now, the Fed seems not much closer to backtracking on its plans for normalizing interest rates. (At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft) (Editing by James Dalgleish)