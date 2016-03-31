COLUMN-Brexit, the current account and a sterling crisis: James Saft

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By James Saft

March 31 (Reuters) - If Britain wants to avoid a sterling crisis, here is a little tip: try not to run a record current account deficit as you sail into a vote on your future in or out of Europe.

The shortfall between money coming into Britain and money going out increased to 7 percent of output, the most since records began in 1955. Excluding times of war, it is the largest such deficit since 1772.

While large current account deficits have not always led to sharp falls in sterling, all sharp falls in sterling in recent decades have come along with significant such deficits, sometimes of only a third of the one we now have.

The underlying causes of the deficit are not new: British manufacturing exports are puny, and a successful service sector is not nearly enough to counteract a low savings rate and buy-to-let and consumer debt binge.

That sort of background can be set to rights without crisis, but to expect this depends largely on an increase of exports, something that could be particularly in question should Britain elect to leave the EU in the June 23 referendum.

That’s not to say sterling should or will fall sharply, but surely we are looking at a particularly volatile combination of uncertainty and the need for continued huge inflows of capital.

Thus far global providers of capital have been willing to look through British political developments, at a price, but with polls tight they may get considerably more jumpy as the date of the vote nears. Sterling has fallen nearly 6 percent on a trade-weighted basis this year.

“Wonder, if you dare, where all the money to finance this deficit is going to come from,” writes Carl Weinberg of High Frequency Economics in a note to clients.

“It will not be from the formerly oil-rich economies of OPEC or from Russia, or from other commodity-producing economies. Herein lies the basis for a sterling crisis, because who in the universe wants to own as much sterling as the economy is pushing out into the world right now?”

It certainly seems a risk to own sterling in the run-up to a vote which doesn’t just raise fundamental questions about Britain’s trade relations but also about its very makeup, as a vote to leave the EU might well be followed by another, and successful, vote by Scotland to secede.

FIRE AND ICE

Yes, a portion of the UK’s current account deficit would fall in the event of Brexit, as funds it sends to fund the EU are counted as part of the deficit. This amount pales compared to the potential hit to its services industry, particularly financial services, which is massive in proportion to the economy, and which depends on unfettered access to EU consumers.

The so-called FIRE industries (finance, insurance and real estate) play a huge part both in generating tax revenue and services exports for Britain. Financial services accounted for 11 percent of 2015 tax revenues. There is also an 18.5 billion pound annual trade surplus from finance, as against the total 2015 deficit of 95.2 billion.

And Britain has an enormous slice of the EU financial market, with an 85 percent share in hedge fund assets, 78 percent of foreign exchange trading and half of all fund management, according to data from BlackRock.

Those businesses don’t go away in the event of Brexit, but would face large regulatory hurdles which might slow future growth or cause some business to re-base.

I’d argue that Britain is too dependent on financial services, much less real estate, and that this is part of the underlying reason for its lopsided economy and trade deficit.

The easy money, whether by managing assets for Russians or investing in buy-to-let property, has been too tempting, and far more attractive than the hard work of creating globally competitive export industries which are less creatures of government than banking.

So Brexit could certainly rebalance the British economy, but not perhaps in a pleasant or even orderly way.

A sharp fall in sterling would likely drive up borrowing rates while at the same time hitting consumption. The Bank of England would be forced to raise rates, stressing both the finance sector and the very heavily indebted household sector.

Higher savings would ensue, but only after the destruction of a considerable amount of value of assets now held on books.

One thing seems clear: in or out, sterling will be volatile and with the potential for sharp falls as we approach the vote.