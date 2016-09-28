SAFT-ON-WEALTH-Against Elon Musk and investment heroism

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By James Saft

Sept 28 (Reuters) - When I first heard Elon Musk had asked his audience if they were willing to die in a great endeavor, I assumed he was speaking to shareholders.

That wasn't the case. The visionary founder of Tesla, SpaceX and SolarCity was actually talking about the risks participants in his planned voyage to Mars must be willing to face.

Still, "same difference," as they say back home in Chicago.

"The risk of fatality will be high," Musk told a space conference on Tuesday in Guadalajara, Mexico, speaking of a hoped-for SpaceX mission to Mars by 2025. "There's no way around it. It would be basically, 'Are you prepared to die?' If that's OK, you're a candidate for going."

For many investors in Musk companies, this attitude won't be shocking. But the read-across for their investments may be.

Musk is nothing if not ambitious and audacious, a man who almost certainly would not agree that the main purpose and obligation of a corporation is maximizing shareholder value. As such, he is admirable, and I can certainly see how investors become enchanted by his plans to not simply make money, but do great things.

Musk has a death or glory attitude which, while it may be useful or even necessary in achieving his aims, does not fill me with confidence.

In a broader sense, it is not that I don't want people to invest in Tesla or sign up for what might be a one-way trip to the Red Planet - just not using my life or my capital. I'll content myself with staring up at the night sky and waiting for the time a self-driving Tesla is affordable.

Musk is taking the risks he sees fit to achieve the aims he has in mind. This may well be the right thing to do for humanity. I wouldn't know.

It strikes me, however, that as investors, his comments and his behavior as a steward of other people's money give us a great deal of useful information. Information that implies that the average investor ought to wish him luck and keep looking for other opportunities.

Musk might well agree.

CONFLICTS OF INTEREST?

There can be no doubt that Musk, one of the world's richest men, has made a lot of people a lot of money. Tesla shares rose about 600 percent in the three years to April.

Musk is proposing a controversial merger between Tesla, of which he is CEO, and financially struggling SolarCity, of which he is chairman and the largest shareholder. Shares in Tesla fell 10 percent the first trading day after the proposal was made public.

Both Tesla and SolarCity burn cash at a considerable rate. Tesla is to pay $422 million to bondholders in the third quarter, it said at the end of August, and will attempt to raise more stock capital this year. It had a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.5 percent at the end of June, and SolarCity's was 375.6 percent.

Four shareholder lawsuits, the merits of which Tesla denies, have been filed, alleging that as Musk and other Tesla insiders hold shares in both companies, the deal is a breach of fiduciary duty.

Those may well be dismissed, but questions are raised by purchases of SolarCity bonds by Musk, who bought $65 million worth, and by two of his cousins, one of whom is CEO of Solar City, who together bought another $35 million. SpaceX, which Musk controls, has also heavily invested in SolarCity bonds.

The interests of bond and equity holders are not perfectly aligned, of course, opening up a number of thorny potential conflicts of interest between Musk and Tesla shareholders in a variety of scenarios. Musk and Tesla maintain that a merger will mitigate conflicts of interest between the two companies, which do much business together.

Putting aside conflicts of interest, Tesla is a story stock, the danger of which is the potential difference between Elon Musk's reach and his grasp.

"The allure of Tesla and the danger of Tesla is Elon Musk. Elon Musk has made the company what it is today" Aswath Damodaran, a professor of finance at New York University and valuation expert, said in July. "I think he is the biggest weakness of the company. I think he's a great storyteller, but if you look at Tesla's lifetime, it always had trouble on execution. And I think the reality is, Elon Musk is not as interested in execution as he is in telling you the big story."

The crowd of scientists and space experts in Guadalajara went wild at Musk's presentation. The rest of us might want to sit this one out. (At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)