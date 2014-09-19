FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-British markets breathe sigh of relief as Scots vote "No"
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2014 / 4:51 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-British markets breathe sigh of relief as Scots vote "No"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of politician in second paragraph)

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - British stocks were set to open higher on Friday while previously inflated bets on high volatility in the currency market over the next week fell away as the “No” camp looked set for victory in Scotland’s independence referendum.

The deputy leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party, Nicola Sturgeon, effectively conceded defeat in the vote after the bulk of results had leant towards “No”.

Sterling, already pushed up on Thursday by speculation on markets that Alex Salmond’s nationalists had fallen short of the majority needed to break up their union with England, gained another half percent to as high as $1.6525.

London blue chip futures pointed to a 1.2 percent rise when markets open later on Friday, while the cost of insuring against big swings in Britain’s pound over the next week sank to 7.087 percent from a close on Thursday of 11.8 percent. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Patrick Graham and Jamie McGeever)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.